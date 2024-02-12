Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) Holdings Lessened by Grand Wealth Management LLC

Grand Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,014 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Grand Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grand Wealth Management LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2,404.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

AVEM opened at $56.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.16. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.83 and a fifty-two week high of $57.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

