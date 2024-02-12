Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Thursday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on AVNW. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aviat Networks in a research note on Monday, February 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on Aviat Networks from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.75.

Get Aviat Networks alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Aviat Networks

Aviat Networks Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aviat Networks

NASDAQ AVNW opened at $32.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.00. Aviat Networks has a fifty-two week low of $21.15 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $410.13 million, a P/E ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.70.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Aviat Networks by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 3,473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,944 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525,162 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Aviat Networks by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 25,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aviat Networks

(Get Free Report)

Aviat Networks, Inc provides microwave networking and wireless access networking solutions in North America, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outdoor, indoor, and split-mount radios; microwave routers, switches, and trunking; and private LTE, virtual fiber, and element management products; and hosted software products, such as aviat design, frequency assurance software, and health assurance software.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aviat Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviat Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.