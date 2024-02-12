Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Down 1.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) traded down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $165.00. B. Riley Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Axcelis Technologies traded as low as $121.24 and last traded at $123.12. 109,532 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 793,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.32.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ACLS. Bank of America cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 418.5% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the second quarter worth $3,712,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the third quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $128.00 and its 200 day moving average is $147.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $310.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.92 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

