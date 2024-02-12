Axie Infinity Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86.48 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 12th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Axie Infinity token can currently be purchased for $7.74 or 0.00015802 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market cap of $1.06 billion and approximately $86.48 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004472 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00014756 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,929.34 or 0.99858588 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.85 or 0.00177255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009622 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,191,944 tokens. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 137,186,009.21544352 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 7.66862129 USD and is up 1.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 411 active market(s) with $88,425,826.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

