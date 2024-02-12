Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock.

AZTA has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Azenta from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Get Azenta alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Azenta

Azenta Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $65.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.91. Azenta has a twelve month low of $36.01 and a twelve month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -210.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.12. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $165.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Azenta will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azenta

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZTA. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Azenta by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Azenta by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Azenta by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Azenta by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 99.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Azenta

(Get Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.