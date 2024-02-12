B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM) Insider Sells £3,915,541.80 in Stock

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC (LON:BPM – Get Free Report) insider Brian Marsh sold 925,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 423 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £3,915,541.80 ($4,908,539.30).

B.P. Marsh & Partners Price Performance

LON BPM opened at GBX 447 ($5.60) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £166.33 million, a PE ratio of 657.35 and a beta of 0.71. B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 292.50 ($3.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 459.98 ($5.77). The company has a quick ratio of 21.03, a current ratio of 44.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 438.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 399.50.

Get B.P. Marsh & Partners alerts:

B.P. Marsh & Partners Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a GBX 2.68 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. B.P. Marsh & Partners’s payout ratio is 441.18%.

B.P. Marsh & Partners Company Profile

B.P. Marsh & Partners PLC engages in the provision of consulting services, making and trading in investments, and financial services businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company primarily invests in financial services intermediary businesses, including insurance intermediaries, financial advisors, wealth and fund managers, and specialist advisory and consultancy firms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B.P. Marsh & Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.