Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Shares Acquired by Arjuna Capital

Arjuna Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,272 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Badger Meter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 532 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 168.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 714 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BMI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Badger Meter has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.50.

Badger Meter Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of BMI stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,083. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $150.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.70. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.85. Badger Meter, Inc. has a one year low of $112.46 and a one year high of $170.86.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.24 million. Badger Meter had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Badger Meter Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.39%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

