Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Shares Gap Up to $2.55

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.55, but opened at $2.71. Banco Bradesco shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 1,221 shares trading hands.

Banco Bradesco Stock Up 1.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200 day moving average is $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Bradesco

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.0035 dividend. This represents a yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 4,898 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 6,829.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 27,248 shares during the period. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the third quarter valued at $63,000. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

