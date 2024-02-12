Bank of America Begins Coverage on Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $14.25.

NASDAQ OCUL opened at $5.68 on Friday. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $2.00 and a one year high of $7.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $451.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.03.

In other news, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,196.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Philip C. Strassburger sold 6,831 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $33,813.45. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 109,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,629.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rabia Gurses Ozden sold 7,764 shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $38,431.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,767 shares in the company, valued at $459,196.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,366 shares of company stock valued at $194,862. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 293,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares in the last quarter. 54.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

