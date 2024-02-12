Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) versus OLO (NYSE:OLO) Critical Contrast

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) and Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

OLO has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baosheng Media Group has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.8% of OLO shares are held by institutional investors. 39.1% of OLO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.6% of Baosheng Media Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OLO -23.60% -3.68% -3.27% Baosheng Media Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OLO and Baosheng Media Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for OLO and Baosheng Media Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OLO 0 3 4 0 2.57 Baosheng Media Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

OLO currently has a consensus target price of $8.90, suggesting a potential upside of 53.18%. Given OLO’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe OLO is more favorable than Baosheng Media Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OLO and Baosheng Media Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OLO $185.40 million 5.15 -$45.97 million ($0.31) -18.74 Baosheng Media Group $2.41 million 2.54 -$23.74 million N/A N/A

Baosheng Media Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OLO.

Summary

OLO beats Baosheng Media Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OLO

Olo Inc. operates an open SaaS platform for restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand digital commerce operations, which cover digital ordering, delivery, front-of-house management, and payments. Its solutions include Order, a suite of solutions powering restaurant brands' on-demand commerce operations, enabling digital ordering, delivery, and channel management through ordering, dispatch, rails, switchboard, network, virtual brands, kiosk, catering, and sync modules; Engage, a suite of restaurant-centric marketing solutions optimizing guest lifetime value by strengthening and enhancing the restaurants' direct guest relationships, through the guest data platform, marketing, sentiment, and host modules; and Pay, a frictionless payment platform that enables restaurants to grow and protect their digital business through customer payment experience that offers advanced fraud prevention to improve authorization rates for valid transactions, and increase basket conversion through its Olo Pay module. The company was formerly known as Mobo Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Olo Inc. in January 2020. Olo Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Baosheng Media Group

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. It connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process. The company also serves media businesses in various ways, including identifying advertisers to buy their ad inventory; facilitating payment arrangements with advertisers; assisting advertisers in handling ad deployment logistics with media; and engaging in other marketing and promotion activities aimed at educating and inducing advertisers to use online advertising. Its advertising services comprise search engine marketing (SEM) services, such as the deployment of ranked search ads and other display search ads offered by search engine operators; and non-SEM services consisting of social media marketing, in-feed advertising, and mobile app advertising through deploying ads on media, such as social media platforms, short-video platforms, news portals, and mobile apps. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

