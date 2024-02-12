Barclays Cuts BCE (NYSE:BCE) Price Target to $38.00

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $40.00 to $38.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.34% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on BCE from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

NYSE BCE traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.13. 1,043,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,767. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.59. BCE has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after buying an additional 50,975 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 170,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,479,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of BCE by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 117,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after buying an additional 27,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of BCE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

