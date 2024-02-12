Barclays Cuts TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$24.00

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Barclays from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Veritas Investment Research cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$29.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a C$27.00 target price on TELUS and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.57.

Shares of TELUS stock traded up C$0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching C$23.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,410,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,457. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.74. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$28.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.71.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

