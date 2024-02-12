Barclays Increases Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Price Target to $115.00

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $106.00 to $115.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ENPH. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Enphase Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of Enphase Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.23.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $122.47 on Thursday. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $231.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.29.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman purchased 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.23 per share, with a total value of $100,877.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Enphase Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 278.0% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Enphase Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.