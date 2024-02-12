Barclays Increases Kellanova (NYSE:K) Price Target to $60.00

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on K. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Kellanova from $68.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.93.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.83. The stock had a trading volume of 774,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,856,738. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.39. Kellanova has a 1 year low of $47.63 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Kellanova had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $4,394,922.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,009,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,994,491,854.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 700,200 shares of company stock valued at $37,956,286. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kellanova

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Kellanova by 491.3% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 81.8% in the third quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

