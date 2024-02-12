Barclays Increases XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $125.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of XPO from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of XPO from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of XPO from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $100.90.

NYSE:XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. XPO has a 12 month low of $29.02 and a 12 month high of $122.10. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.94.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Research analysts forecast that XPO will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in XPO by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in XPO by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

