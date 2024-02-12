Barclays (LON:BARC) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Barclays (LON:BARC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.01) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 247.60 ($3.10).

Shares of BARC opened at GBX 142.28 ($1.78) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 147.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 147.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 418.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 1.36. Barclays has a one year low of GBX 128.12 ($1.61) and a one year high of GBX 198.86 ($2.49).

In other news, insider Nigel Higgins acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of £278,000 ($348,501.94). In other Barclays news, insider Anna Cross sold 74,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 143 ($1.79), for a total value of £105,882.92 ($132,735.26). Also, insider Nigel Higgins purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £278,000 ($348,501.94). 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

