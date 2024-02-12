Barclays Trims Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Target Price to $20.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lightspeed Commerce from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Friday, October 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.87.

NYSE LSPD opened at $14.07 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $21.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.41.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 19.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 74,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 20,838 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

