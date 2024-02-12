Barclays Upgrades Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) to “Equal Weight”

Barclays upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $39.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.50.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.80. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $488.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $215,269,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,300,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,074,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,705,000 after purchasing an additional 501,032 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,134.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 529,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,890,000 after purchasing an additional 486,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 1,821.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 397,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,404,000 after purchasing an additional 376,432 shares during the period. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

