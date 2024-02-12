Barrington Research Reiterates Outperform Rating for American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Public Education from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Public Education

American Public Education Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. American Public Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,258.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Barbara Kurshan sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total transaction of $32,096.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,258.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.96, for a total transaction of $64,749.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 4.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 17,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 2.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 136 degree programs and 115 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, public health, public administration, and business administration.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.