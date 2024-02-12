BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of C$55.81.

Shares of TSE BCE traded up C$0.58 during trading on Monday, reaching C$51.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,685,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,001. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business's 50-day moving average price is C$53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$53.96. The company has a market cap of C$46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48.

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

