BCE (TSE:BCE) Given New C$52.00 Price Target at Barclays

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from C$55.00 to C$52.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.76% from the company’s current price.
BCE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on BCE from C$57.25 to C$55.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$55.81.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE
BCE Trading Up 1.1 %
About BCE
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BCE
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Crypto vs Stocks: How to Choose Your Investments
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.