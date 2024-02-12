Benchmark Boosts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $130.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Benchmark from $85.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MKSI. TheStreet raised MKS Instruments from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded MKS Instruments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.83.

MKS Instruments Price Performance

Shares of MKSI opened at $119.80 on Friday. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $63.44 and a twelve month high of $120.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a positive return on equity of 9.95% and a negative net margin of 50.80%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is -3.19%.

Insider Activity at MKS Instruments

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,581,870. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,581,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,500 shares of company stock worth $1,145,783 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MKS Instruments

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

