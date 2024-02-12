Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Unilever (LON:ULVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 4,960 ($62.18) price target on the stock.
Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from GBX 4,300 ($53.90) to GBX 4,600 ($57.67) in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a GBX 36.47 ($0.46) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Unilever’s payout ratio is 5,395.68%.
Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.
