Berenberg Bank Trims Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Target Price to $60.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Berenberg Bank from $67.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NTR. Raymond James lowered Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Nutrien from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Nutrien from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nutrien from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $72.84.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $49.11 on Thursday. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in Nutrien by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

