BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $86.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.
BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on BILL
BILL Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at BILL
In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of BILL
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $71,085,000.
BILL Company Profile
BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BILL
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.