BILL (NYSE:BILL) PT Raised to $86.00

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.91% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the topic of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on BILL from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.85.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $0.74 on Monday, hitting $66.20. The company had a trading volume of 6,300,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,540,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BILL has a 52-week low of $51.94 and a 52-week high of $139.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200 day moving average of $89.93. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -60.65 and a beta of 1.74.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $818,155.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,966,930.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $84,869.19. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,065.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Newlands Management Operations LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 149.1% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 2,620,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,154,000 after buying an additional 1,568,188 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BILL in the fourth quarter valued at $95,702,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BILL by 39.7% during the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,546,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,494,000 after acquiring an additional 723,151 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $72,938,000. Finally, Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BILL during the second quarter worth about $71,085,000.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

