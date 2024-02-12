Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a sector outperform rating and a $80.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bio-Techne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Techne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Price Performance

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Shares of TECH stock opened at $67.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 4.37. Bio-Techne has a 52-week low of $51.79 and a 52-week high of $89.91. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.19%.

Institutional Trading of Bio-Techne

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TECH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2,018.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,371,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,274 shares during the period. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $24,489,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter worth approximately $3,358,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 7.7% in the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

(Get Free Report)

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.