Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) PT Lowered to $57.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BKH. Mizuho raised Black Hills from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America cut their target price on Black Hills from $60.00 to $49.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NYSE:BKH opened at $51.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Black Hills has a 1-year low of $46.43 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 11.25%. The company had revenue of $591.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is presently 63.78%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Black Hills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Black Hills by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 678.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Black Hills by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

