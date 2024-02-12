BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Short Interest Up 1,452.2% in January

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 142,800 shares, a growth of 1,452.2% from the January 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 554,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,860,283 shares in the company, valued at 298,181,074.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 3,536,825 shares of company stock worth $51,450,341 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 4.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE BMEZ opened at 16.06 on Monday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12 month low of 12.93 and a 12 month high of 16.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of 14.68.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

