BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 388.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

In other BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.35 per share, with a total value of $272,683.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,872,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,253,204.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired a total of 130,971 shares of company stock worth $1,505,817 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

