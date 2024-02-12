BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Short Interest Up 388.7% in January

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 388.7% from the January 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:MPA traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,828. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
Insider Activity at BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the second quarter valued at $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Institutional investors own 19.23% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Which Wall Street Analysts are the Most Accurate?
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.