BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 183.3% in January

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance
Shares of BBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,856. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.