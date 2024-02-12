BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Short Interest Up 183.3% in January

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 238,800 shares, a growth of 183.3% from the January 15th total of 84,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

Shares of BBN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 140,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,856. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $14.33 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 332.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

