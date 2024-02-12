Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) PT Raised to $35.00 at Barclays

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Barclays from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLBD. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Blue Bird from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Blue Bird from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NASDAQ BLBD opened at $30.55 on Thursday. Blue Bird has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $33.22. The company has a market capitalization of $983.68 million, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a return on equity of 223.85% and a net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Blue Bird will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $62,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at $101,470,515. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total value of $779,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,812 shares in the company, valued at $14,018,917.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $62,750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,042,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,470,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,727,438 shares of company stock worth $69,347,904 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLBD. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Blue Bird in the first quarter valued at $15,977,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $14,177,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Bird during the second quarter worth about $12,504,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 294.5% during the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 710,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,975,000 after purchasing an additional 530,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 783.6% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 439,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 389,459 shares in the last quarter.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

