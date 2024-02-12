BMO Capital Markets Boosts Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) Price Target to $51.00

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 39.73% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VCTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Victory Capital stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.50. 18,508 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 347,822. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Victory Capital has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $37.68.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The business had revenue of $205.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 545,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,179,000 after buying an additional 22,192 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $784,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 783,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,131,000 after buying an additional 189,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 352.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 727,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,931,000 after buying an additional 566,364 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

