BMO Capital Markets Cuts NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Price Target to C$5.00

Posted by on Feb 12th, 2024

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UNFree Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NWH.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$6.29.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NWH.UN opened at C$4.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.32. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 12 month low of C$3.89 and a 12 month high of C$9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$4.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust Company Profile

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

