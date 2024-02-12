BMO Capital Markets Trims BCE (TSE:BCE) Target Price to C$54.00

BCE (TSE:BCE – Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$60.00 to C$54.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BCE. TD Securities reduced their price target on BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BCE from C$57.50 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Scotiabank set a C$57.25 target price on BCE and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$56.04.

Get BCE alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Stock Down 1.1 %

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE stock opened at C$50.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.48. BCE has a fifty-two week low of C$49.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$53.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.998 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.