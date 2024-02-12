BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE DMF opened at $6.65 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.

Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income

In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BNY Mellon Municipal Income in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Municipal Income by 33.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 30,641 shares during the last quarter.

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.

