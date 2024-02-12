BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc. (NYSE:DMF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Trading Down 0.2 %
NYSE DMF opened at $6.65 on Monday. BNY Mellon Municipal Income has a 12-month low of $5.37 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.15.
Insider Activity at BNY Mellon Municipal Income
In other BNY Mellon Municipal Income news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 44,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $287,437.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,324,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,181,982.27. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 205,485 shares of company stock valued at $1,325,083. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Company Profile
BNY Mellon Municipal Income, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations that are rated investment grade and have maturities of less than one year.
