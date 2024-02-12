Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.08.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.
About Bombardier, Inc. Class B
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/5 – 2/9
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.