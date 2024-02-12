Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) PT Lowered to C$95.00

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$98.00 to C$95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BBD.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$85.00 to C$90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$92.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$94.00 to C$93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$80.08.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Performance

Insider Activity

BBD.B stock opened at C$48.22 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 1 year low of C$39.87 and a 1 year high of C$74.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$51.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.03.

In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total transaction of C$1,581,888.00. In other Bombardier, Inc. Class B news, Senior Officer Jean-Christophe Gallagher sold 32,000 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$49.43, for a total value of C$1,581,888.00. Also, Director Eric Martel sold 65,807 shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$50.00, for a total transaction of C$3,290,350.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,652 shares of company stock valued at $7,471,197. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

