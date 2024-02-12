Brady (NYSE:BRC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Brady from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd.

NYSE:BRC opened at $61.98 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.37. Brady has a 12 month low of $46.77 and a 12 month high of $62.50.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.01 million. Brady had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Brady will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.47%.

In related news, insider Brett Wilms sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.06, for a total transaction of $29,733.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,555.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AXS Investments LLC raised its holdings in Brady by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the 4th quarter worth about $1,672,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its position in Brady by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 16,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,720,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Brady by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

