Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

VO traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $235.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,793. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.61. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $194.79 and a 12 month high of $235.42. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

