Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires 547 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Realty Income during the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Realty Income in the second quarter worth about $695,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 6.8% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 385,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,063,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 141,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the period. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Realty Income news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Stock Performance

Realty Income Announces Dividend

NYSE:O traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,170,752. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $67.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.53.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.2565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 233.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

O has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.91.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

