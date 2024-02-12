Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 2,088 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $748,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 0.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 71.4% during the third quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 43.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $437.71. 6,760,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,783,828. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $285.19 and a twelve month high of $437.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $410.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.35.

Invesco QQQ Trust Announces Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.