Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Has $8.88 Million Position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,193,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,182 shares during the quarter. United Security Bancshares accounts for approximately 10.9% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of United Security Bancshares worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its stake in United Security Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 346,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $250,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in United Security Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

United Security Bancshares Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,683. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.63. United Security Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $8.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

United Security Bancshares Announces Dividend

About United Security Bancshares

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. United Security Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

United Security Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

