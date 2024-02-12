Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 32.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $375,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,098.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 817,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,614,981. The company has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $51.38 and a 12-month high of $56.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.29 and its 200-day moving average is $54.64.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.