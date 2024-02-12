Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 62 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. KGI Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $297.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $192.71. 28,930,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,001,992. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.37 and a one year high of $299.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.10. The stock has a market cap of $613.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares in the company, valued at $26,179,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,124 shares in the company, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,222 shares of company stock worth $2,298,583. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

