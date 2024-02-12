Brokerages Set Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target at $25.23

Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.55.

AVTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. TD Cowen raised shares of Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Avantor by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 66,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

AVTR stock opened at $23.21 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.18. Avantor has a 52-week low of $16.63 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.98, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

