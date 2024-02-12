Brokerages Set Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Target Price at C$12.96

Shares of Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.67.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 23rd. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cineplex from C$11.75 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Cineplex from C$13.75 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Cineplex Price Performance

TSE:CGX opened at C$7.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$500.70 million, a P/E ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. Cineplex has a 12 month low of C$7.38 and a 12 month high of C$10.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$8.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.51.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$463.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$471.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.6335643 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

