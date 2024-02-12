Brokerages Set Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Target Price at GBX 1,228.14

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,224.50 ($15.35).

HSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.79) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.30) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

In other news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,047 ($13.13) per share, with a total value of £14,909.28 ($18,690.33). 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LON:HSX opened at GBX 1,042 ($13.06) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 10.92, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,045.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,020.31. Hiscox has a 12 month low of GBX 926.04 ($11.61) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,201 ($15.06). The company has a market capitalization of £3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,826.32, a PEG ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

