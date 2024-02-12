Brokerages Set Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Target Price at C$11.84

Shares of Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$11.87.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUN. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Friday, December 8th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.90 to C$8.40 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of TSE:LUN opened at C$11.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77. Lundin Mining has a 12 month low of C$7.35 and a 12 month high of C$11.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$10.62 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

