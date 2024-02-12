Brokerages Set O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI) PT at $24.00

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

OI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on O-I Glass from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on O-I Glass from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on O-I Glass in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

Shares of NYSE OI opened at $15.52 on Monday. O-I Glass has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $23.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.59 and a 200-day moving average of $16.68.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 24.90% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. O-I Glass’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 0.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,032,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,610,000 after purchasing an additional 168,807 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in O-I Glass by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,597,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,789,000 after purchasing an additional 291,640 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in O-I Glass by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,615,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,358,000 after purchasing an additional 728,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,841,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,643,000 after acquiring an additional 54,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 0.4% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,285,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

