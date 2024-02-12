Brokerages Set Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) PT at $289.15

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the forty brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirty-five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $289.15.

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $376.90 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average of $269.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26. Palo Alto Networks has a twelve month low of $162.81 and a twelve month high of $380.84.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 40,848 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.07, for a total transaction of $10,909,275.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 866,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,388,112.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,475,567 shares in the company, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 425 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Family Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

