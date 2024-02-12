Brokerages Set Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) PT at $8.28

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.28.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Stagwell from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Stagwell from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Get Stagwell alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on STGW

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Stagwell Trading Up 2.0 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Stagwell by 619.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 104,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Stagwell during the 4th quarter valued at $12,842,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Stagwell by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stagwell by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,271,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 96,870 shares during the period. 97.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell stock opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.47. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.21 and a beta of 1.11. Stagwell has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

About Stagwell

(Get Free Report

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stagwell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stagwell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.