Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. Acquires 7,953 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 654,661 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. EMCOR Group makes up approximately 1.7% of Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. owned 1.39% of EMCOR Group worth $137,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,152,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,000,359,000 after purchasing an additional 47,507 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,565,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $579,687,000 after acquiring an additional 82,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,531,000 after acquiring an additional 61,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 961,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,859,000 after acquiring an additional 320,153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $245.46. The stock had a trading volume of 33,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,974. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.47 and a 52-week high of $245.52. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39 and a beta of 1.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.28%.

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

